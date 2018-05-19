The Grand Rapids community is talking about gun violence in schools.

A community panel discussion on Friday, May 18, was planned weeks before the deadly shooting.

“It has happened other places and it can happen here,” said Norvasheua Cottingham, a East Kentwood High School freshamn.

The panel at the Wealthy Theatre focused on allowing students to share their voices and hear from professionals.

Students came up with the questions, which included: are active shooter drills effective, should teachers be armed, and can national protests bring about change.

“Everyone deserves to go to school and not be afraid of what might happen,” said Octavia Barnes, a Comstock Park High School senior.

In light of recent school violence, students are taking action.

“We’re trying to get to know the community and let people know that our voice does matter," Norvasheua Cottingham said. "We are helping put this program on so that people know we care about our futures and we care about our community."

The panel brought professionals from various disciplines together.

“One from law enforcement, we have one who is really well versed in conflict resolution, we have a professor from Muskegon Community College," said Norvie Cottingham, event organizer and Norvasheua's dad. "A basketball coach and head of the diversity center at Oklahoma Christian University, and also we have someone from Network 180 who will shed light on the mental health aspect.”

The purpose is to address issues at the core.

“Were going to be talking about mental health and also the challenges of video games and the internet, how they influence many people, we're also going to be talking about the current culture in schools," Norvie Cottingham said. "We’ll also look at gun legislation and national protests.”

And it all centers around one thing: the students.

“To hear from students, to make sure we’re listening to what they're saying to make sure we’re reaching them on their level, and I think that the change that will take place for them will start with them," said Gary Jones, a panelist and Oklahoma Christian University's Multicultural and Service Learning coordinator.

Voices that are demanding a change.

“To let people know there is truly something going on in our country and world," Norvasheua Cottingham said. "We need to come together as a nation and change."

The West Michigan Community Advancement Group, a partner with the Eastern Avenue Church of Christ sponsored the event.

Around 55 people went, and although hopes to fill the theater didn’t happen this time around, organizers plan to review how this panel went and have more discussions in the future.

© 2018 WZZM