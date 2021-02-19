Community Input Needed for Downtown Muskegon Heights Vision Plan

Several community organizations seeking community input to develop a vision for downtown Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The City of Muskegon Heights, Greater Muskegon Economic Development, and Community Foundation for Muskegon County are working on a vision plan for the future of downtown Muskegon Heights. The effort is seeking input from Muskegon Heights residents, non-residents, business owners, visitors and potential investors to help develop a clearer consensus around priorities for reinvestment and future developments within the City.

DIY (Do It Yourself) survey kits are now available online at www.reachingnewmuskegonheights.org, and at various locations throughout downtown Muskegon Heights.

Survey kits can be found at Muskegon Heights City Hall, Muskegon Heights Library, Chicken Coop, Fancy Yancey’s, Cogic Center at Holy Trinity Church of Christ, Read Muskegon, Urban Apparel, Hair Plus Beauty, and Mission for Area People at Temple United Methodist Church.

Completed surveys can be returned to City Hall, or to the location where they were picked up.

The effort also includes an opportunity for individuals to submit a short video of their thoughts and ideas, and text their video to 231-335-7887.

Organizers would like the completed surveys and video by Sunday, Feb. 28.

“These survey kits are such an important part of this process, and we hope people will take the time to give us their input,” commented Muskegon Heights resident and Community Foundation for Muskegon County staff member Jocelyn Hines. “We know this community is filled with pride, and now is the time to come forward and tell us what you’d like to see in a new, redeveloped downtown.” Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt said this is just the first step in a long process to create a plan for downtown and attract new investment. “Muskegon Heights is a resilient community. We do things and get them done despite the obstacles and challenges put before us. We want as many people as possible to engage in this process to help create a vision and a direction for the coming decades,” he added.

"It's just a matter of a combined vision and we have to break down the silos between business, schools, health care, public housing, and local government in order for this community to come back and in order for this community to be successful," said Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell. "This visioning process is a way to break down those silos and those barriers and come up with a common plan we can all get behind."

