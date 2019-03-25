Grand Rapids Public School leaders are inviting residents to listen in on Monday night's interview with Derrick Coleman, the current superintendent of River Rouge schools near Detroit.

The interview happens at 6 p.m. at the GRPS Franklin Street Campus. It will also be streamed on the district's YouTube page.

The Board expects to appoint a new superintendent to begin working on July 1.

