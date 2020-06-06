Community remembers Breonna Taylor with 24-hour vigil

People are encouraged to add flowers, signs and candles to the memorial at Rosa Parks Circle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday.

Instead, people around the country are holding vigils to remember her.

"She would love this," said Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. "People out here saying her name because that's just who she was."

Taylor, who moved from Grand Rapids to Kentucky, was killed by police while issuing a search warrant at her home in Louisville in March. Police say they were searching for men who did not live in the home, but may have used it to sell drugs. The department claims Taylor's boyfriend fired shots first, which led to Taylor being shot eight times. Taylor's family, including aunt Bonica Austin, say that doesn't add up.

"This is not a woman who would sacrifice her life and her family morals and values to sell drugs on the street," says Austin.

Instead, she worked long hours giving back to others.

"She already was an accomplished certified CMT for the city of Louisville," recalls Austin.

The University of Louisville announced Friday it will create a nursing scholarship in Taylor's name.

In Grand Rapids, a 24-hour vigil began Friday night. People are encouraged to add flowers, signs and candles to the memorial at Rosa Parks Circle.

At another vigil in Louisville, Taylor's mother can feel her daughter watching over them.

"If this was anybody else, she would've been out here doing the same thing," says Palmer.

Currently, the officers involved in Taylor's death have not been charged.

