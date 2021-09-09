Community resources for pet parents at local animal shelters

The Humane Society of West Michigan has launched a community resource program from those going through financial hardship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Times are tough with the eviction moratorium being lifted and many losing their federal unemployment benefits.

But that shouldn’t mean you have to surrender your pets because of financial hardship.

If you’ve fallen into financial hardship your only option shouldn’t be to give away a member of the family.

Local shelters provide services that can help you pay for vaccinations, food, and even boarding.

The Humane Society of West Michigan recently launched its community resource program.

The shelter provides low-income vaccine clinics by appointment only.

Kibble connection is a pet food bank that helps provide food for your animals.

In order to qualify for these resources, you must show proof of low-income status with documentation such as an unemployment statement.

The shelter has also piloted a program over the summer that offers temporary boarding for those that are in danger of losing their housing situation.

“They are never made available for adoption, they are placed in foster homes where they are cared for. There is an agreement signed by the owner as well as the foster, and those animals are held for up to 30 days at no cost to the owner to help them be able to get their feet on the ground and find housing for them and their animals," said Amy Stockero, director of marketing, Humane Society of West Michigan

Right now, the shelter has less than 10 animals in temporary foster homes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.