GR Children's Business Fair features 110 kid-run businesses

110 kid-run businesses are participating during Family Day in Ada.

ADA, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE of Town is highlighting the beautiful community of Ada this week. Coming up later this month there will be a wonderful opportunity to support young entrepreneurs during an event there.

The GR Children's Business Fair is heading into its sixth year. The event is coming up on May 21 as part of Ada's Family Day.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar had the opportunity to speak with founder Dana Roefer and her 7-year-old son Lucas, who is gearing up for the big day.

"It's an opportunity for kids to show their products and sell them in a safe place, to friends and strangers. It's really all about them," said Dana.

Lucas explained that he will be making and selling a sweet treat that he created called "Sugar Bombs." They include delicious brownies, ice cream and marshmallows.

110 kid-run businesses are participating next weekend, from more than 40 area schools. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21 in the parking lot of the Community Church in Ada.

Dana recommends bringing small bills so you can support several of the young business owners. Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.

For more information, visit their website.

