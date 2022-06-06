'Treat others how you want to be treated': Sobie Meats owner is living by example

Sobie Meats gave back to Walker by celebrating their 18th anniversary with a fundraiser for the Walker Police and Fire Departments.

WALKER, Mich. — This week, 13 is ON YOUR SIDE of Town in Walker, where a beloved meat market is celebrating 18 years in business. But as is their way, Sobie Meats didn't make the celebration about them—they held a fundraiser for the Walker Police and Fire Departments.

It's just one of the many ways they are making a difference in the Walker community.

At Sobie Meats in Walker, the sound of a ringing bell is something you'll hear all day long—people ringing the bell to say they got great service.

From 120 different kinds of fresh and smoked sausages to their famous meat sticks, this mainstay on Remembrance Road is about so much more than tasty tenderloin.

"Tim and Theresa have a huge heart for the community, they have a huge heart for military and first responders," said Walker Police Department Community Engagement Officer Mitch Harkema.

"They have supported our Trevor Slot foundation, they have supported the Metro High School Police Academy and most recently we've done a car cruise to raise money for the Thin Blue Line Foundation. And just a couple of weeks ago we did a community cookout with them. It's the Sobie's 18th anniversary and rather than celebrate themselves they said we want to do a fundraiser with the police and fire department."

That fundraiser surpassed expectations in every way.

"He had the BBQ trailer out there, he had raffles and prizes for people," Harkema said.

Instead of one, they were able to purchase four emergency scene lights, two for Walker police and two for the fire department.

For Tim and Theresa, this location was a step of faith. Tim was laid off from Steelcase when he says the Lord led them to open in Walker.

"If it worked out that we could open the shop we wanted to use our business to do good things to help other people," explained Tim.

And they have. Countless families have benefited from their generosity.

"One of the things we partnered with them on is doing a holiday meal," Harkema said. "We asked the schools who are some of your deserving families? Tim hops on board with that and will grab them a holiday ham, some milk, canned goods to get them through the holidays."

It's yet another example of Tim living out the Golden Rule.

"Treat others how you want to be treated, if we just did that we would be head and shoulders of where we are yet."

