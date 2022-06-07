13 ON YOUR SIDE OF TOWN: Walker eyes growth in the next five years

With big increases in business development over the past few years, Walker now plans to grow in housing, industry, and public safety.

WALKER, Mich. — Anyone who has driven through the downtown district of Standale in Walker in the past few years can visibly see business growth in the city. Now, Mayor Gary Carey said Walker plans growth in other areas over the next few years.

One of the biggest areas of growth is in housing. Carey said there is a huge demand, as people desire to move to Walker, but have trouble finding a place to live.

There are currently two projects at former golf courses in the works. They will be turning the area into single-family homes and multi-family developments.

"I do like to golf, and I'd be nice to be able to have those still around," said Carey, "But I didn't own the property there. And those private owners decided that it was time to sell. And we can sure use the housing."

However, Carey called housing development "controlled growth." They do not plan to build on every piece of green in the city.

"We're not rushing to build every place," said Carey, "But there's definitely demand for housing within this community."

Another big area for growth is the industrial sector of the city. Particularly on the north side of town, near 3 Mile and 4 Mile, Carey is hoping to attract more industry businesses.

"It's the vibrancy of the city," said Carey, "because those jobs come in, and as always that that word of taxation nobody wants to talk about, what it does provide the revenue source for the city. We're not in any way shape or form increasing taxes."

Carey said Walker has the lowest millage rate per capita in Kent County.

Also, having a diverse range of industrial businesses will help keep the city strong.

"They're making everything from soup to nuts up there," said Carey, "We're not relying on just one or two industries. So, that in the event of a recession, or slow down, and you're starting to see some signs of that, we're not going to have one industry shut the city down as a pandemic did."

Those jobs that come in with the industrial businesses also allow the city to increase public safety. Carey said that is something residents have said they want: more police officers and firefighters. Currently, the city has more police officers and more full-time firefighters than in the city's history.

"That's just what we do," said Carey, "is that proactive policing and that visibility is the best crime deterrent you could possibly have."

Events are a huge area to promote a sense of community. The city is looking forward to its summer concert series. There is also the annual Winterfest, Pumpkin Bash, and Memorial Day Parade that bring visitors from all over the area.

As far as more business growth, Carey would like to see more retail, entertainment, and restaurants on the north side of the city. He said the demand is there. However, overall, the current business growth is doing good things for the city.

"So when I look and see that growth, what it means is a healthy community," said Carey, "Financially, the city has no long-term debt. That means a lot. And it's very, very few municipalities can say that."

