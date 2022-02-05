A Sense of Community: Wyoming's Parks & Recreation

Close to 700 acres of parkland brings physical, mental and social wellness to the community.

WYOMING, Mich. — From open green spaces to interactive playgrounds to robust trail systems, the City of Wyoming makes sure everyone can get outside and enjoy nature.

“A sense of community, a sense of pride,” says Rebecca Rynbrandt, Director of Community Services for the City of Wyoming.

Wyoming boasts 21 parks in total with nearly 700 acres of parkland. Included is two nature preserves, the Tillman Nature Preserve and the Buck Creek Nature Preserve. From well-known spots to hidden gems, the City of Wyoming offers a recharge in nature for everyone.

To Frog Hollow, a park that serves as a 100% universally accessible playground and space for children. The park is less than three acres but has been an over $3 million investment to accommodate the universal accessibility.

“So what makes this special is regardless of your ability or disability, you can find a home here and you’ll be able to participate in play without transferring out of your supportive equipment,” says Rynbrandt. “It's designed for three development phases of children and young adults.”

The universal accessibility makes Frog Hollow a popular, but safe destination. Frog Hollow is featured at all MDOT welcome stations as well, allowing any visitor of Michigan to know about its accessibility.

“Number one playground visited in the city of Wyoming. We have people that come literally all over the state of Michigan again. It is just a well-known park and we’re happy to have it here for everyone,” Rynbrandt says.

The newest renovated park of Wyoming, Jackson Park, brings new life to a spot that was underdeveloped for some time.

“It is probably the newest gem in Wyoming’s park arsenal. And a lot of people haven’t found it yet,” Rynbrandt says.

The new amenities include an interactive splash pad, playground and picnic area. The park now balances a play experience while respecting its natural surrounding of being a storm water retention system for the city.

“Come to Jackson Park because the splash pad, because of the playground area, because it’s safe, open, welcoming,” Rynbrandt says. “And then the rest of the area to the back will be left natural. So it maintains a sort of a natural scape.”

A flagship of Wyoming, Lamar Park, has been a spot of memories for generations. It’s where Fort Wyoming use to be, which held rodeos and concerts, including performances from Bob Hope, Glen Campbell and Reba McIntyre.

“And people will likely reminisce and say oh wasn’t that where Fort Wyoming used to be. And it is true. It’s where we used to be," Rynbrandt says. "And it has that heritage, but we’re in constant renewal.”

In 2000, the old grandstands were demolished, being replaced with more open green space. It now combines the feel of a neighborhood park with larger community events such as soccer games, carnivals, summer concerts and holiday celebrations.

“Lamar Park is the City of Wyoming’s special event park. It’s always about today plus tomorrow,” Rynbrandt says.

And if you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, Wyoming has you covered.

“The vast majority of our parks are developed, meaning they have pathways. So if you want to bike or hike, you can find that in our parks,” Rynbrandt explains.

From young to old, Wyoming prides itself on its parks bringing health and wellness of all levels to its community.

“And that’s what part of what parks do. They are generational gifts.”

If you're interested to find more information or have questions, contact the city of Wyoming's Parks and Recreation Department.

