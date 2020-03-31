During the stay at home order in Michigan, 13 ON YOUR SIDE wants to encourage you to read.

As part of our 13 Reads campaign, our staff is reading their favorite children's books. We hope you enjoy the stories below as much as we do.

Doctor Seuss's "Oh The Places You'll Go!" read by 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Anchor, Kamady Rudd

13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Meteorologist, Laura Hartman, reads a story of the grumpiest cat

Aaron, the son of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Lead Photojournalist reads "One Big Heart" by Linsey Davis and illustrated by Lucy Fleming

13 ON YOUR SIDE News Director, Julie Flynn, reads "The Three Bears"

13 ON YOUR SIDE Heath Reporter, Val Lego, reads a story to Rae, our PAWS With A Cause dog - This special story is a custom tale about our sweet pup

Sports Anchor and Reporter, Mike Lacett reads "Wonkey Donkey" written by Craig Smith and illustrated by Katz Cowley

Reading the classic fairytale of Beauty and the Beast by Assignment Editor Katie

Reading "Lamont the Lonely Monster" written by Dean Walley and illustrated by Don Page

Reading the Dr. Seuss story, "What Was I Scared Of

13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Anchor, Kamady Rudd, reads "How to Catch a Star" by Oliver Jeffers

Reading "Dragons Love Tacos" written by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

