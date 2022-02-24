13 Reads: ABC News Anchor Linsey Davis shares new book

"How High is Heaven" was inspired by her son's questions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE we love to encourage families to read together. Often a book can be a wonderful way to start a conversation about a big concept.

That's certainly true of ABC Anchor Linsey Davis' new book, "How High is Heaven?"

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar had a chance to speak with Linsey about how her son inspired her to write this new book.

"This is really just based on the experience that I had with my own son and him thinking that heaven was about him physically getting there," she explained.

"This is kind of a whimsical book about a little boy who wants to reunite with grandma in heaven. So he is trying to build a Lego staircase, use a pogo stick, or trampoline or a hot air balloon, build a space ship and ultimately he realizes he is going to enjoy heaven here on earth and that eventually he will be reunited with his grandmother. That was the concept that eventually gave my son some kind of solace," explained Linsey, "the idea that he would see grandma again."

"As adults we try to intellectualize all of this and kids just use their imagination and so in the end my son was able to use his imagination and believe, you know without seeing the hard facts, and just feel comforted by, 'OK I will see her again' and that was kind of exciting for him. I hope that anyone who is reading the book would come away with that feeling," said Linsey.

"How High is Heaven" is available anywhere books are sold. Linsey shared that she has at least two more books in the works with publisher Zonderkidz.

