13 Reads: "The Farm is a Family" now on store shelves

Dan McKernan created a farm animal sanctuary in Chelsea and is now releasing his first kid's book.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE we care deeply about literacy, and we love animals, and this story combines both.

Tuesday, April 5, is launch day for the brand new book "The Farm is a Family" written by Dan McKernan.

Dan left his corporate job in Austin, Texas to create a farm animal sanctuary on his family farm in Chelsea MI. You might recognize Dan from his Animal Planet show Saved by the Barn, which ran for one season in 2020.

Dan's new children's book even features some of the rescues from his farm.

So what's "The Farm is a Family" all about? Dan says it encourages children to be compassionate, especially to newcomers.

"It's about Buttercup who is a brand new rescue at the sanctuary and she is very nervous. All the residents want to throw her a large party and she is nervous about that. The story is about her it's going through the processes of adjusting to her new home. This book will help kids understand that it's ok to be the new kid in school sometimes," explained Dan.

This Farm Is a Family 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Groups can visit the Barn Sanctuary in Chelsea this spring, just visit their website for more information. "The Farm is a Family" was published by Zonderkidz, it's available wherever books are sold.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.