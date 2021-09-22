13 Reads: Grand Rapids Public Library sets goal of 1,500 cardholders for 150th anniversary

Right now, the library is about a third of the way to that goal.

In honor of its 150th anniversary, the Grand Rapids Public Library wants to sign up 15-hundred new cardholders.

September is also National Library Card Sign Up month.

But there are incentives to attract new cardholders including a limited-edition library card, a sign-up gift, and a chance to win a special Grand Rapids Public Library gift bag.

Once you have a card, you'll have access to more than just books.

"In addition to being able to check out books, you can also stream movies, TV shows, you can read e-books, audiobooks," said Kristen Kreuger, communications manager of GRPL.

You can sign up for a card online or visit any Grand Rapids library branch. You will need to show proof of address, and children must be with their parents or guardians to get a card.

