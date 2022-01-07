13 Reads: GRPL announces book selection for 'One Book, One City for Kids' program

Participating students will read "The Jamie Drake Equation" by Christopher Edge and have an opportunity to speak with the author in March.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced the book selection for this winter's "One Book, One City for Kids" program. Participating students will read "The Jamie Drake Equation" by Christopher Edge and have an opportunity to speak with the author.

The One Book, One City for Kids program distributes the same book to fifth graders in the Grand Rapids Public Schools district. Over the course of the program, students throughout the city will read the book as part of their school curriculum.

While the program works to connect students in one city, GRPL says other goals are more long-term.

"The program also strives to encourage a life-long love of reading among students, inspire readers to bring story ideas and themes to life through discussion and build collaborative ties between public libraries and area schools," reads the statement announcing the book selection.

"The Jamie Drake Equation" is a cosmic adventure following Jamie Drake, whose father works aboard the International Space Station. When his father's mission goes wrong and alien life reaches out to him, Jamie must become a hero.

Award-winning children's author Christopher Edge will hold a virtual author talk at the end of March to discuss the book. He will give insight into writing the book and take questions from students attending the meeting.

More information on the One Book, One City for Kids program can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.