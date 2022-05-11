13 Reads: Here's the events Hackley Public Library has planned for June

From crafts for kids to reading programs to creative writing classes, Hackley Public Library is planning events to keep you and your family busy this summer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking for something to keep you and your family busy once school lets out for the summer? The Hackley Public Library has events and programs planned to keep families reading and learning through the month of June.

Beginning June 13, the library will be hosting a free summer reading program for all ages to participate in. Called "Oceans of Possibilities," readers can count each book read this summer toward the program and earn prizes. Those who sign up will receive a goody bag while supplies last. The program ends Aug. 13.

For kids and teens, take and make crafts will be available beginning June 6 throughout the month. The first craft involves sea creatures! More information will become available on the Hackley Public Library's Facebook page.

On June 4, local animal shelters will be bringing adoptable pets to Hackley Park for their first Pet Adoption Awareness Saturday of the month. The library is partnering with the shelters to teach visitors about pet adoption. Kids can take home crafts, and anyone who donates to the shelters will be entered in a raffle to win a PetSmart gift card.

In conjunction with the awareness event, a free scavenger hunt will be held at the library for kids to enjoy. Anyone who finds the librarians' pets wins a prize.

At Smith-Ryerson Park, anyone 8 and up is welcome to join in a NERF challenge! Games will include Capture the Flag, Eliminator and Zombies vs. Humans.

Lastly, kids can learn to draw from artist Corrine Roberts at the library. The free class will center around drawing sea creatures and help children improve their drawing skills.

If you're interested in taking a class over the summer, you're in luck! The library is hosting two adult classes. One will teach participants the history of zines, as well as how to make one and what to do with your zines. The free event just requires creativity; library staff provide the supplies needed.

The second class, called Left to Write, is Hackley Public Library's writing group. The group meets twice a month to do writing exercises and share their stories. Participants only need to bring a pen and paper.

For more information on the library, click here. To see a full calendar of events this summer, click here.

