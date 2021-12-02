13 Reads: Holland library eliminates fines

Herrick District Library officials say that it was a priority to remove barriers to access the library.

HOLLAND, Michigan — An Ottawa County library is getting rid of fines — for good!

For years, the Herrick District Library in Holland didn't charge fees for children and teen materials, but now that will be universal for all of the library's resources.

Director Diane Kooiker says the fines they collected were less than 1% of their budget, and it became a priority to remove barriers to access the library.

“It’s still a library, we still want to buy and use things for the good of the whole community, but we want to make sure that you have the access by not having the fines,” Kooiker said.

Kooiker does add that if an item is kept long past its due date, patrons will be responsible for the replacement cost. Patrons are still responsible for any existing fines on their accounts.

