13 Reads: Nick LaFave's kiddos share their favorite books

We'd love to share the books your kids are loving right now! Text a picture and short description to 616-559-1310

Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE we love promoting literacy and reading for all ages.

That's why we are starting a new segment on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings to share the favorite books of some of the youngest members of the 13 ON YOUR SIDE family, and we're inviting your family to do the same!

Evening anchor Nick LaFave shared an adorable picture of he and his daughter JJ. Nick tells us "It's hard to pick JJ's favorite book. She has many. But she loves Disney. And she loves finding things. Peek-a-Boo Look & Find let's her get interactive with the stories. But honestly, our house is filled with books and she loves every one of them."

Nick also shared a photo of his son Ren with his favorite book, "The Wonderful World of Peekaboo." Nick says Ren mostly just enjoys trying to eat books right now.

We would LOVE to hear about which books your kids are loving. Just text us a photo, include their name, city, and why they love it. That number is 616-559-1310.

