13 Reads: Little readers share their favorite books

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE we are all about promoting literacy and reading for all ages.

That's why we are starting a new segment on 13 ON YOUR SIDE MORNINGS to share the favorite books of some of the youngest members of our 13 ON YOUR SIDE family, and we're inviting your family to do the same!

We're starting with Meredith TerHaar's son Judah. His favorite book right now-and it does change weekly-is "Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes" by Kimberly and James Dean.

"Pete bakes 10 cupcakes and they mysteriously start disappearing, Judah loves telling us which cupcake is his favorite and counting down as the cupcakes get eaten," explained Meredith.

Meryn's favorite book right now is "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Day Walt. It tells the story of a little boy's crayons who are not happy with how he is coloring with them.

Red feels overworked, gray is tired and Meryn's favorite part-yellow and orange are arguing over who should be the color of the sun.

