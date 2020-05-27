13 Reads: Local teacher reads bedtime stories for kindergartners

Kindergarten teacher Selina Brieden has stepped in during the pandemic to support her students and their families outside of normal school hours.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of change in everyday schedules, especially for our young learners. While bedtime stories are usually reserved for parents at night, one kindergarten teacher is connecting with her students and helping their families by reading bedtime stories.

West Ottawa’s Great Lakes Elementary School kindergarten teacher Selina Brieden has stepped in during the pandemic to support her students and their families outside of normal school hours.

For the past few weeks, Brieden has recorded herself reading bedtime stories and posted them online for her students each Tuesday and Thursday.

Doing this has created a routine for her students and has also created some much-needed normalcy in their lives. By reading these stories, Brieden connects with her students and supports parents and caregivers.

