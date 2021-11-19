13 Reads: Men of Color Read host first in-person event since pandemic began

Their goal is to get kids to understand that reading is cool, and once they get that, they'll do it more often.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since the pandemic started a local organization met in person to promote literacy in children.

Men of Color Read held their event at the MLK Junior Leadership Academy on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

Their goal is to get kids to understand that reading is cool, and once they get that, they'll do it more often.

"According to the the the reading scores levels here in the state of Michigan kids have been struggling, being learning virtually, the virtual learning and so which I understand," said Jon Convington with Men Of Color Read. "And so hopefully this will help things get back on track as it relates to reading."

"We're excited, the kids are excited, because it's an opportunity, again, for our students to see, man that they can relate to hence to hold men of color. And that includes, you know, African American, Hispanic. So it's just neat," said Harvey Crawley, Principal at MLK Leadership Academy.

You can learn more about Men Of Color Read here.

