13 Reads: Men of Color Read sparks passion for literacy in Muskegon Heights

The group visited with grade-schoolers at Edgewood Elementary Friday.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — March is Reading Month, but a West Michigan advocacy group spends all year long sharing its passion for literacy.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first introduced viewers to Men of Color Read shortly after its founding.

Friday, the group popped into Edgewood Elementary in Muskegon Heights, continuing its mission to make reading a fun, accessible experience for these little learners.

Men of Color Read selects different destinations between Kent and Muskegon counties in an effort to curb functional illiteracy and transform the love of reading into lifelong opportunity.

"Brown and black kids, boys in particular, are not doing quite as well as we need them to in the urban core," said founder Jon Covington. "While March is Reading Month, it's Reading Month for us every month here at Men of Color Read."

