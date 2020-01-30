Literacy is an ongoing problem in West Michigan and 13 on your side is doing what we can to help, with 13 Reads Week.

Julie Ray is a reading specialist with Muskegon Public Schools and has some tips for parents to enhance what happens in the classroom at home.

Read to and with your child

20 min/day (research)

Human connection/enjoyable

Make it fun, engaging

Find a comfortable spot

Increases motivation

During dinner, in the car, doctor's office

Let them see you read

Think aloud

Talk with your child about their stories

Increases comprehension/understanding

Oral language development

Shows that reading is more than just figuring out words

Ask questions: 5 Ws, characters, events, favorite part, make predictions, What did you learn? Always ask why?

Make connections

Retell the story together

Increases comprehension/understanding

Use illustrations to help retell, connect pictures to text

Use puppets/props - make it fun?

Sequence the retell - reinforce that stories have a beginning, middle and end

Read familiar books over and over

Increases engagement/motivation

Become more confident, feel like a real reader, fun

Learn something new each time

Fluency

Praise them for all attempts

Practice fluency

Smooth, accurate, expressive

Leads to better comprehension

Listen to a fluent reader by Echo reading (I read, you read) and Choral reading (read together)

Attend family literacy events

Become familiar with school programs, tools and techniques for helping at home

Parent toolkits

Use resources

Local library/bookstore (provides variety, more books)

Online: MeL.org, World Book Online, Storyline Online