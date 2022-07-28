NYT bestselling author visits GR and Holland, where she grew up

Lisa McMann will meet fans and sign books at events at Schuler Books on 28th Street and Barnes and Noble in Holland.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's 13 Reads story isn't just about celebrating literacy...it's also about encouraging young authors to reach for their dreams.

New York Times bestselling author and Holland native Lisa McMann is in West Michigan Thursday and Friday for two special events to meet fans, sign books and help kids get excited about reading...and writing.

Lisa's journey to becoming an author began in the fourth grade.

"My teacher Mr. Avink at Holland Christian Schools encouraged me with my writing, sent me to something called the Young Authors Conference and right then and there, I still remember the moment, thinking I'm going to be a writer," she said. "When I went to college and graduated and tried to get published I got a lot of rejections. I actually quit writing for 10 years. I went into real estate...but then I decided to pick up my pen, or computer as it were, because I just felt like I had a passion for it."

Now as a New York Times bestselling author, Lisa is excited about her brand new series "The Forgotten Five". The first book in the series is in stores now.

"It's my 28th book, it's called 'The Forgotten Five: Map of Flames', and it's about five supernatural kids raised in a deserted hideout who enter civilization for the first time to find their criminal parents and the stash of goods they left behind."

You can meet Lisa Thursday at 7 p.m. at Schuler Books on 28th Street. She will be signing books, talking with fans and taking selfies. There will also be a scavenger hunt. To register for the event, click here.

Then Friday at the Barnes and Noble in Holland you can meet Lisa at 6 p.m. Call the store at 616-994-6015 to register.

Her next book in the "Forgotten Five" series comes out in November. Lisa tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she loves doing author visits at local schools and libraries. If you are interested in inviting her to visit, reach out to her via her website.

