13 READS: Reading groups coming to Muskegon through 'Big Read Lakeshore' program

Participants can join discussions about the selected books and meet the featured authors in November.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is bringing the "Big Read Lakeshore" program to Muskegon County to encourage reading and foster discussions.

The program is being offered through a partnership with Hope College and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Three books have been selected for participants to choose from based on reading level. Over 40 programs will be offered at all MADL branches to highlight the books.

The Big Read pick for the program is "Circe" by Madeline Miller. The book is a retelling of Homer's "The Odyssey" told through the perspective of Circe. The Middle Read is "Superman" by Matt de la Pena, which takes readers on a journey to save Smallville. Also by Matt de la Pena, "Last Stop on Market Street" has been selected as the program's Little Read. The book follows a young boy on the bus with his grandmother.

“We hope to bring our community together through a shared literary experience to help us better understand ourselves, and also better understand our neighbors,” says Ron Suszek, director of MADL. “Maybe there has never been a more important time to read, together, as a community.”

The programs will be held throughout October and November, with special guest events for the authors of the books. On Nov. 10, Matt de la Pena will speak at the Frauenthal Center, and Madeline Miller will join participants for a live stream discussion on Nov. 14.

Books can be picked up at all 10 MADL branches now.

The NEA's Big Read program is a partnership with Arts Midwest that aims to bring meaningful conversations to communities across the U.S. The program selects a range of books with diverse themes.

“We are excited for Muskegon readers to be part of this larger movement of 13,000 readers across the lakeshore coming together around shared books," said Deb Van Duinen, founder and director of Big Read. "Growing our program has brought new voices, perspectives, and networks and this program is undoubtedly better and stronger because of this.”

To learn more about Big Read Lakeshore, click here.

