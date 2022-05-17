Here's a look at the summer events coming to Cedar Springs Public Library

On Friday, the Cedar Springs Public Library recognized five years. Now, they're looking ahead to summer events and programs.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — This week, 13 is ON YOUR SIDE of Town in Cedar Springs!

On Friday, May 13, the Cedar Springs Public Library celebrated five years since its opening, holding a birthday celebration including story time and a birthday treat. Now, they're looking ahead to a summer of events.

The library features programming for all ages, from babies to adults, along with lots of books, DVDs and computer services. Visitors can also choose to remotely borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines.

This summer, library patrons can earn rewards by reading books! The summer reading program gets underway June 13 and is available for readers of all ages. This year's theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."

"We want families to dive into reading this summer... encouraging reading in the summer helps excel the kids into the next school year to be better readers and gain a ton of knowledge," said Melissa Dubridge, youth and adult program manager at the library. "Tons of amazing programs and reading incentives for the kids."

In addition to the reading program, the library is offering family-friendly activities during the summer. Kids can participate in take-and-make craft events featuring an ocean theme, including making soap with toy fish inside and creating their own aquarium in a jar. There will also be painting classes and other crafty activities.

For more information, check out the library's website or Facebook page.

