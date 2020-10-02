GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A reading literacy summit is coming to West Michigan on Friday, Feb. 28 to discuss the importance of childhood literacy with education professionals and parents.

The Community Literacy Summit 2020 will be held at the GVSU Eberhard Center from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The summit will focus on teaching policy makers, educators and parents about the importance of developing language and literacy skills that are needed for reading success among children in school.

Summit organizers expect there will be about 250 attendees. Anyone is welcome, and tickets can be found here. The tickets include access to see the keynote speaker and multiple breakout sessions that focus on literary success for children.

13 ON YOUR SIDE, in conjunction with ABC, is promoting family literacy through the 13 Reads campaign. Readers are encouraged to share a "shelfie" with their favorite book and tag #13Reads and #MagicofStorytelling on social media.

For every "shelfie" shared on either Instagram or Twitter, Disney will donate a new book to the nonprofit, First Book.

