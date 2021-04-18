Double Your Donation for the GRPL mobile library

Help take the library to neighborhoods and double your impact!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can donate by clicking here.

Our 13 Reads literacy initiative is taking-on an exciting new project, and you can help.

Libraries are about more than just books. They offer many services and ways to stay connected to people who may not have those resources. But there are still many who have trouble getting access to the library. That’s where the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Mobile Library comes in. Taking the library and all it has to offer to underserved areas of the community, making library programs and materials available to people for whom “access” is an issue. The library wants to expand the service area for their mobile unit

At 13 ON YOUR SIDE we are committed to literacy, so from April 18 until May 3, we are doing a fundraising blitz to support the mobile library. And you can Double Your Donation! To double your impact, 13 ON YOUR SIDE and the TEGNA Foundation is matching the first ten thousand dollars donated to support this program.

You can donate by clicking here. Please write "mobile library" in the special instructions.

Join all the others doubling the impact we can have in our community!