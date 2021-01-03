Gov. Whitmer proclaims March 'Reading Month' in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, March 1 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an official proclamation declaring the month of March as Reading Month in Michigan. Throughout the month, schools, children, and adults alike use this time to promote the importance of reading.
“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination. I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read,” Whitmer said. “This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”
March is National Reading Month. It's celebrated all over the nation each year in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.
