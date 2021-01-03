Gov. Whitmer proclaims March 'Reading Month' in Michigan

Schools, children, and adults alike use the month of March to promote the importance of reading and increased literacy rates

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, March 1 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an official proclamation declaring the month of March as Reading Month in Michigan. Throughout the month, schools, children, and adults alike use this time to promote the importance of reading.

“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination. I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read,” Whitmer said. “This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”

March is National Reading Month. It's celebrated all over the nation each year in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Check out these other 13 Reads stories:

If you want to find more 13 Reads content, visit wzzm13.com/13reads.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.