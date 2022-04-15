Looking for Griffins tickets? Bring a book to a Griffins book drive

Fans who donate new or gently used books will receive a voucher for Griffins tickets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the remainder of their home games, the Grand Rapids Griffins will hold a book drive as part of a “new community relations initiative,” which Griffins officials say will be released this summer.

Fans are asked to bring new or gently used books to the games. While donations of hockey or skating-themed books are especially appreciated, books on any topic will be accepted. Event organizers are looking for books from infant to adult.

The book drives will take place at the Friday, April 15 and Friday, April 22 games.

In exchange for donations, fans will receive a voucher for two upper level tickets to any Sunday-Thursday Griffins game in the regular 2022-23 season for each book donated. There is a limit of four vouchers per person, regardless of how many books are donated. Officials say donators will receive digital vouchers this summer.

Donations can be dropped off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse or at the Griffins’ office during regular business hours, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information on the book drive, call (616) 744-4585 ext. 3046. To purchase tickets, click here.

