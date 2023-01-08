Grand Rapids' own mobile library bringing reading to every kid

The library is piloting a 10-week program to include weekly stops at seven different apartment complexes in underserved and underrepresented communities.

Erin Antes is one-year-in on a job with Grand Rapids Public Library as a community engagement librarian. In other words, she drives the mobile library.

There could not be anyone more passionate and positive about the importance of access to books.

"Not everybody can come to the library. Right? There are barriers – number of barriers – and what we are trying to do is bring the library outside of its walls and to you in your neighborhood for those who can't get there."

Antes describes the excitement of her young patrons as the library rolls up and they clamor to climb on board and begin the search for that perfect book.

"So, when we pull up to a stop, the kids don't even let us get set up. They are here front and center and we have to say 'just give us five minutes to straighten it up a little bit' and then they are on board!"

"So, we're trying to sign kids up for library cards first and foremost. Right? Create new library users by bringing the library to them – bring the mobile library to many more places throughout the city."

