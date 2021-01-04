Grand Rapids Public Library rolls out new services amid ongoing pandemic

Book bundle deliveries and no-contact holding lockers make checking out books safe and easy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the coronavirus pandemic keeping families at home, the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has introduced two new services that allow patrons to safely check out materials: a book bundle delivery service and holding lockers.

GRPL launched their book bundle option in response to the pandemic and is intended to replace the experience of browsing shelves for new reads. This service allows customers to select an age range and receive a curated bundle of books and movies available for pickup.

Now, these bundles are available for delivery as well, introduced so both busy and quarantining families can continue to support the library. Checked out items can then be returned via USPS or dropped off at any GRPL location.

At GRPL’s Ottawa branch, patrons can now access their checked out items in no-contact hold lockers. By scanning their library card or entering their library card number, the requested materials are automatically checked out and a receipt is given. These lockers are available any time and give customers six days to pick up their items. In addition, all materials are quarantined after return to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

