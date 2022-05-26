13 Reads: GRPL hosting writing, reading workshops with national and regional authors

The library is hosting a monthly series that pairs regional and national authors with aspiring writers in a festival-like atmosphere.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is hosting a series of workshops over the summer that pairs regional and national authors and aspiring writers.

Summer Series: Writers and Readers is a monthly program that will pair local writers with bestselling and award-winning authors in a festival-like atmosphere.

There will be three events held on one evening in June, July and August. Each event will feature two guests who will engage with participants through writing workshops and book talks.

Each event will also feature an outdoor gathering with food trucks, games, community partners and more.

The writing workshops will be held at GRPL's Main Library and the author talks will be held at Fountain Street Church. The outdoor gathering will also be held outside the Main Library.

The first 100 meals at each food truck will be free and is first come, first served. Meals will still be available for purchase after the free meals have been distributed.

The events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 23

Guests: James McBride and Mursalata Muhammed

James McBride is a New York Times bestselling author who recently released his new book, "Deacon King Kong."

Mursalata Muhammed is an English professor at Grand Rapids Community College.

5:30 p.m. - Writing Workshop led by Mursalata Muhammad, GRCC English professor. Registration required.

6:30 p.m. - An Evening with James McBride, author of Deacon King Kong.

5:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Food, Games, Book Vendors, Community Resources.

Thursday, July 28

Guests: Cleve Jones and Meryl Wilsner

Cleve Jones is an American human rights activist, author and lecturer.

Meryl Wilsner is a Michigan native and author of "Something to Talk About."

5:30 p.m. - Writing Workshop led by Meryl Wilsner, author of Something To Talk About. Registration required.

6:30 p.m. - An Evening with Cleve Jones, author of When We Rise.

5:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Food, Games, Book Vendors, Community Resources

Thursday, August 25

Guests: Silvia Moreno Garcia and Kayla Chenault

Silvia Moreno Garcia is an award-winning author best known for her books "Velvet was the Night" and "Mexican Gothic."

Kayla Chenault is the author of the book "These Bones."

5:30 p.m. Writing Workshop led by Kayla Chenault, author of These Bones. Registration required.

6:30 p.m. An Evening with Silvia Moreno Garcia, the author of Mexican Gothic.

5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Food, Games, Book Vendors, Community Resources.

The Summer Series: Writers and Readers is made possible through funds by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation.

For more information about the events, visit GRPL.org or call (616) 988-5400.

