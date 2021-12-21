Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates 150 years

On this day back in 1871, the Grand Rapids Public Library opened to the public.

The library also ended its year-long celebration of 150 years serving Grand Rapids Tuesday.

That celebration included a read-a-thon that raised $17,000 dollars for the mobile library, and a library card drive that resulted in 1,700 new cardholders.

The pandemic presented a challenge during the year-long celebration, but the library has taken steps to keep patrons safe like disinfecting books.

When the library opened in 1871, the first librarian, Miss Frances Holcomb was hired at an annual salary of $500.

You can check out the online exhibition of the GRPL here.

