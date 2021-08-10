Grandville celebrates Kent District Library branch expansion

Friday's dedication completes a $5.6 million project that began in 2018.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Kent District Library held a ribbon-cutting Friday morning for its expansion at the Grandville branch.

The new space adds more than 6,600 square feet of multi-function space on the west side of the library with a large and divisible community room for hosting library programs and other event space.

In addition, there is also a drive-up book drop-off.

Here is a list of all of the updates:

6,665 square-feet of new multi-function space on the west side of the library with a large, divisible community room for hosting library programs and serving as a space for city, community, business and nonprofit events;

Ten new private study rooms to accommodate individuals and small groups seeking a quiet meeting space;

New Nelson Foundation Disability Resource Room;

Access to more than one million library items that are available for free checkout;

Hundreds of regularly scheduled in-person programs and activities for all ages throughout the year;

Separate and enclosed space for children’s programs and early literacy efforts;

Drive-up book drop;

Larger space for the Friends of the Grandville Library Book Nook;

Fireplace lounge area separating the library from the new community center;

New, high-efficiency HVAC system;

Additional restrooms, including a family restroom.

The first Grandville Library operated as a bookmobile service. In April 1952, the Grandville community established its first library in the renovated quarters of the former pumping station on Maple Street and later moved to the city hall complex.

