Read in April and support the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 Reads is focused on improving literacy throughout West Michigan. Part of that mission is bringing books to people who can't always get a hold of them.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library for a virtual Read-A-Thon to help take the library directly to neighborhoods. The online fundraiser features reading challenges for all ages while raising money for GRPL’s Mobile Library.

GRPL’s Read-A-Thon fundraiser kicks off during National Library Week 2021 (April 4-10). All money raised will be used to purchase technology and supplies for the Mobile Library which supports life-long literacy and access to information and resources to communities in need. Their goal is to raise $26,150 by the end of April.

You can sign-up online or in person, download or pick up a pledge sheet from any GRPL location and start reading!

Read books, win prizes, and enjoy online storytelling all while supporting your library.

Get started:

Sign up online or in person at any GRPL location.

Print a pledge sheet or pick one up at any GRPL branch location.

Remember to return this pledge sheet to GRPL at the end of the month to claim a special prize.

Set a goal. Decide how many minutes or how many books you will read in April.

Get pledges! Ask friends and family to sponsor you.

Track your progress.

Win cool prizes.

Beginning May 1, stop by any GRPL location to submit your pledge sheet & donations and pick up your prize.

Find more detailed information at www.grpl.org/readathon.