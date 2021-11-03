x
Read in April and support the Grand Rapids Public Library

The online fundraiser features reading challenges for all ages to raise money for GRPL’s Mobile Library.
Credit: 13OYS Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 Reads is focused on improving literacy throughout West Michigan. Part of that mission is bringing books to people who can't always get a hold of them.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library for a virtual Read-A-Thon to help take the library directly to neighborhoods. The online fundraiser features reading challenges for all ages while raising money for GRPL’s Mobile Library.

GRPL’s Read-A-Thon fundraiser kicks off during National Library Week 2021 (April 4-10). All money raised will be used to purchase technology and supplies for the Mobile Library which supports life-long literacy and access to information and resources to communities in need. Their goal is to raise $26,150 by the end of April.

You can sign-up online or in person, download or pick up a pledge sheet from any GRPL location and start reading! 

Read books, win prizes, and enjoy online storytelling all while supporting your library.

Credit: Grand Rapids Public Library

Get started:

  • Sign up online or in person at any GRPL location.

  • Print a pledge sheet or pick one up at any GRPL branch location.
    Remember to return this pledge sheet to GRPL at the end of the month to claim a special prize.

  • Set a goal. Decide how many minutes or how many books you will read in April.

  • Get pledges! Ask friends and family to sponsor you.

  • Track your progress.

  • Win cool prizes.

Beginning May 1, stop by any GRPL location to submit your pledge sheet & donations and pick up your prize.

Find more detailed information at www.grpl.org/readathon.

If you'd like to make a gift to the Grand Rapids Public Library to support the Mobile Library click here.

Questions? Email read-a-thon@grpl.org.

