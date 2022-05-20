13 Reads: Keep learning with the GRPL summer reading program

This year, participants will learn about different cultures from around the globe through reading, programs and activities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With schools preparing to wrap up the year, the Grand Rapids Public Library is gearing up for their summer reading program, which will make learning hands-on and immersive to prevent learning loss.

This year, participants will learn about different cultures from around the globe through reading, programs and activities. As participants make their way through the summer reading, other educational events will make the material come to life.

The summer reading program aims to stop learning loss over the summer. GRPL officials say kids who read for 15 minutes a day over the summer maintain or improve their math and reading skills when school resumes.

Weekly take and make crafts for kids ages 5 and up will give kids a hands-on learning experience. Each week features a different continent. Crafts can be picked up at any GRPL branch, the to-go service or curbside pickup.

Free in-person programs will also be offered during the summer. Participants can learn about African drumming, pasta making, traditional Chinese dragon dances and more.

Kids will keep track of their reading progress using a special map and earn a prize pack when the map is completed.

The program kicks off June 1 and runs until Aug. 13. Kids 18 and under can participate. For more information, call the library at 616-988-5400 or click here.

