Stop the Summer Slide | GRPL holding summer reading challenge

The challenge hopes to keep children reading throughout the summer with the chance to earn a grand prize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of their efforts to "stop the summer slide," the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is hosting an all-ages summer reading challenge.

The challenge is a fun way to keep young minds active during the summer and prevent the summer slide, which is the learning loss students experience during their summer vacations because they're not in a classroom.

"So this year we have decided to expand our summer reading challenge to include all ages," said Erin Hart with GRPL. "We've always done one for kids and teens. This year, adults are going to be able to get in on the fun as well, parents can participate alongside their kids. We really want it to be a fun, free event for all ages of the library."

Participants can sign up in person or online and receive their activity passport. Readers will choose one activity on each page to complete, and earn prizes for meeting those goals. Once all 12 activities are completed, participants can take their finished passport to any GRPL branch to receive a grand prize!

Grand prizes are dependent on age group. Children 6 and under can choose a new board book to take home, while those between ages 6 and 17 can choose from LEGO sets or gift cards for Vault of Midnight or Bricks & Minifigs. Anyone over 18 can select a gift card for local businesses, including Bricks & Mortar, Schuler Books and more.

Participants don't need a GRPL card to participate. The challenge ends on Sept. 4.

To learn more about the challenge or to sign up, click here.

