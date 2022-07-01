13 READS: Looking to make new friends this summer? GRPL offering groups, programs for teens

GRPL has group chats, gaming days, book club kits and even volunteering opportunities for teenagers looking for something to do this summer!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer vacation underway for kids and teens, the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is working to offer options for both age groups to keep busy over break.

While GRPL has summer reading programs for all ages, there are also groups and opportunities specifically for teens to take part in.

For any teenagers looking to spend time with their friends or make some new ones, GRPL has you covered! The GRPL Teens Discord channel is for anyone between 13 and 19. The chat room gives teenagers a place to discuss anything from movies to anime to video games! It also gives teens a chance to stay connected with librarians and events happening at the library. An application must be submitted to join the group chat.

If you would prefer to meet people in person, GRPL holds regular Teen Game Days for teenagers to play anything from board games to Nintendo Switch. Anyone between 13 and 18 is welcome to join and play. Click here to watch for upcoming events.

GRPL also offers a Books by the Stack program for teenagers looking to hit their summer reading goals. The program lets teens check out multiple copies of a specific book, complete with discussion questions, to host their own book clubs. Books can be checked out for six weeks with a three-week renewal option if needed.

Teenagers wanting a behind-the-scenes look at the library can participate in GRPL's VolunTeen program. Participants can help with basic librarian duties like organizing the library, assisting visitors, writing book reviews, and social media management. There are also options to become more involved with the library through the GRPL Teen Council. Those interested in volunteering must apply.

To learn more about GRPL and its programs, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.