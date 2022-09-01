13 READS: Hackley Library releases September events, activities

Looking for family-friendly activities this fall? The Hackley Library has released their September schedule, which includes free crafts, classes and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — September is just days away, and Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is gearing up for plenty of family-friendly events and activities.

If you've got crafty kids and teens, the library has several free take-and-make crafts for your family. Beginning Sept. 6, stop by to pick up supplies to make fall trees from tissue paper or fall-themed coasters! Both projects are free to take home and include instructions.

The library is also hosting free in-person crafting events. At the Sept. 13 LEGO WeDo 101 event, families can get hands-on experience with coding and robots using LEGOs. Library officials say young children will need adult assistance if they are working on the project on their own. While the event is free, registration is required.

Teens can learn how to make a large mandala out of yarn and dowels on Sept. 19. The event is free, and registration is required. Supplies and instructions for the project will be provided.

Some new classes will be coming to the library for adults as well. On Sept. 8, a knife skills presentation will be led by a chef from the Culinary Institute of Michigan. Learn how to prep in the kitchen and improve your knife skills! The class will be both virtual and in-person, with limited spots available at the Culinary Institute of Michigan. Register here.

If you're a fan of Tolkien, this is the event for you! On Sept. 21, a presentation will discuss the themes and characters throughout "The Lord of the Rings" series. There will also be a chance to win a special edition of "The Hobbit"! Registration is preferred and can be done here.

On Sept. 15, local theater artist Les Rorick will discuss the history of Irish theater, and an actor from the Muskegon Civic Theatre will perform play excerpts. Those interested in attending this free event at the library are asked to register online.

In addition to these new events, the library will continue to host their Left to Write writing group and classes on creating zines.

To see a full list of events, click here.

