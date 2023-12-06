Earn prizes for reading through Hackley Library’s Summer Reading Program

Muskegon’s Hackley Public Library is kicking off its annual summer reading program on Monday. It’s not just for the kids, but the entire family.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” Just by signing up, you’ll receive a goody bag and for every two hours of reading logged, you’ll earn a prize for up to eight hours. By continuing to track your reading beyond those eight hours, you’ll have a better chance of winning one of the many grand prizes available, including craft kits, jewelry, gift cards, household items and more.

Previously, participants have been able to submit those reading logs on paper or through the Beanstack app. This year is the first time the program is going fully digital, switching everything to Beanstack.

Mallory Metzger is Hackley Library’s marketing and program director. She said, “It’s so much easier for people just to be able to track online. They can easily log in. They can track themselves, or if you’re tracking an entire family – say you have a mom, a dad, some kids that are all wanting to track their summer reading and their activities – they can do so really with just clicks of buttons. It’s very simple.”

All ages are eligible for the prizes.

You can access Beanstack by downloading the app or through the Hackley Library website. To learn more or to sign up, click here.

