Help an Ally: 'Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We understand this is a time in which some are looking to do more than retweet a hashtag, share a post, or offer up a like.

Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we stand with our black community and colleagues and would like to provide context and resources for those who would like to stand with them as well.

So this week we are showcasing titles that are part of Grand Rapids Public Library's "How to be a Good Ally" book list.

Friday morning, we featured "Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor" by Layla F. Saad.

It is a workbook that challenges white people to unpack biases and take action to dismantle the privilege within themselves.

If you're interested in reading this book you can head to your nearest library or download the audio book for free on Hoopla Digital with your library card.

