Help an Ally: "When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir"

This book was written by one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter organization and the birth of the movement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We understand this is a time in which some are looking to do more than retweet a hashtag, share a post, or offer up a like.

Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we stand with our black community and colleagues and would like to provide context and resources for those who would like to stand with them as well.

So this week we are showcasing titles that are part of Grand Rapids Public Library's "How to be a Good Ally" book list.

Thursday morning, we featured "When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir" by Asha Bandele and Patrisse Khan-Cullors. Khan-Cullors is one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter organization and the birth of the movement.

If you're interested in reading, "When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir" you can head to your nearest library or download the audio book for free on Hoopla Digital with your library card!

