GR Mom saves time and money by biking her kiddos to school while they read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we love promoting literacy by featuring local authors and partnering with local libraries on important initiatives. But this story might be the first of its kind.

Meet Brynne Jensen, a Grand Rapids mom who encourages her kiddos to read on their way to and from school...while she peddles.

In the Jensen household, loading up for school doesn't mean jumping in the truck. It means buckling into the bike.

Three kids, one dog and plenty of books are piled in for the quick ride to school.

"It takes 13 minutes from door to door to get to here," explained Brynne.

She whizzes by the drop off line by leaving the family car at home. She also saves gas and leaves car seat hassles behind.

But most importantly, the bike ride gives Brynne more time with those she loves most.

"Because of the way the Bunch Bike is designed I can talk to them through the whole entire ride," she said. "So when I pick them up we chat, we play music, read books. Instead of me being in front alone on a trailer bike or alone in the front seat trying to look at them in the rear view mirror, I'm part of their lives this way."

Their favorite thing to throw in the bucket? Books.

"Reading is who we are. We love to read. Books are a way to be engaged and entertained without any effort!" Brynne said.

Interested? Brynne loves advocating for a more active lifestyle.

"Just give it a try...it's a different frame of mind, we are all used to driving, that's how things are done in Michigan. But if you are interested, just do it, it's easier, the kids love it."

It's a big, heavy bike, so how does Brynne do it?

"It's an electric-assist bike. There is a battery back here, there are six different power levels. I ride on 3 or 4 so I go 13 to 15 mph. There are 4 seats. The capacity is 200 pounds. I've ridden in it, it's hilarious, it feels very strange but it's super fun," she said.

Which is something 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar can attest to after taking a spin in the bucket herself.

If you are interested in a test drive, visit the Bunch Bikes website and send them an email.

