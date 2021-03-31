Join the read-a-thon challenge!

During the month of April, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Library for a read-a-thon.

If you’re a reader, you know the joy of a good book, the way a story sticks with you and you think about the plot and the characters until your next good read!

The idea is to set reading goals and at the same time raise money for GRPL’s Mobile Library which takes books and services into areas of town that don’t have easy access. All you have to do is register online and then ask your friends and family to make pledges based on how many books you might read or the number of minutes you’ll spend reading.

It’s that easy so dive in, start turning those pages and discover your next great adventure.

Click here to register or to find out more.