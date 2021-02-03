'June Almeida, Virus Detective:' The story of the woman who discovered the first human coronavirus

Author Suzanne Slade is publishing a story with a female STEM protagonist that everyone should know about.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — March 2 is Read Across America Day, a day established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading. Not only is it Read Across America Day, but it is also March's Reading Month and Women's History Month.

Author Suzanne Slade took note of this and is publishing a story with a female STEM protagonist that everyone should know about.

Scientist June Almeda was the woman who discovered the first human coronavirus. Suzanne Slade could not let June's story go untold and that is how the picture book, June Almeida, Virus Detective: The woman who discovered the first human coronavirus, was born.

It's releasing on March 15, but presales are already available on Amazon.

It may take some by surprise, but coronavirus is not new to the world. In fact, Almeida discovered it back in 1964. Giving Slade more than one reason to write this children's book.

"I wanted to write about June because of the amazing discoveries she had made. Discoveries that are impacting our health today. Her work is helping fight Covid-19 today," explained Slade.

This was not the only reason Slade was intrigued by June Almeida. Almeida had an unwavering love for science but faced a lot of barriers. Barriers that couldn't stop June Almedia from her dream job of becoming a doctor. A job that allowed her to make discoveries that still help scientists to this day.

Suzanne Slade is a STEM enthusiast who wants all of her children's books to inspire readers to pursue their passions, as June did because you never know the major impact your discovery may have in the future.

