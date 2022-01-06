Kent District Library accepting nominations for the KDL Literacy Champion Award

Do you know someone who has outstanding leadership and is an advocate for literacy? The Kent District Library is accepting nominations.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is looking to reward and highlight an individual and an organization for their outstanding leadership and advocacy of literacy.

The KDL Literacy Champion Award will go to one individual and one organization that does or has done something exceptional to promote literacy.

Winners will take home $1,000, a crystal trophy and two tickets to KDL’s Literary Libations Gala happening on Sept. 15.

Individuals can be teachers, tutors, school librarians, authors and others. Organizations can be schools, non-profit services, for-profit businesses and government entities.

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning for our children and throughout life,” said Lance Werner, Executive Director of Kent District Library. "There are many people and organizations who have an exceptional passion for literacy, creating a profound impact on lives in our community. The KDL Literacy Champion Award shines a light on and celebrates them.”

The nomination window is open now through July 31. If you'd like to nominate someone, click here to fill out the form.

A panel from the Kent District Library and its Board of Trustees will review and then select the winners.

The winners will be announced ahead of the eighth annual Literary Libations Gala.

