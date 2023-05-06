Kent District Library kicks off 'Summer Wonder Challenge' to keep kids engaged outside of school

The challenge includes activities for the whole family like outdoor scavenger hunts, story walks, park exploration, and of course, reading.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Studies show kids lose a big chunk of what they learned in school over the course of summer break. It's called the summer slide.

That's why a special event in Walker tonight focused on keeping kids learning, even when they're not in school.

The Kent District Library held a kickoff event for their Summer Wonder Challenge.

The challenge includes activities for the whole family like outdoor scavenger hunts, story walks, park exploration, and of course, reading.

The 2023 summer theme is all about nature and the world around us.

West Michigan mother Shauna Moradi says her family is already excited to stay engaged over the summer months.

"They're both reading great and we're excited about it," Moradi said. "And it's fun that they get to do stuff, he's excited to start their program and read every day and log our minutes."

The program is free and all ages are welcome to participate. Some of the events happening across KDL also include prizes!

More kickoff celebrations for Summer Wonder will be held tomorrow in East Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

You can stay up to date on all the action on Kent District Library's website here.

