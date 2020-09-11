Lakeshore dealership brings back 'Battle of the Books'

Registration for the event is happening now.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The "Battle of the Books" has returned!

Registration for the My Auto Import Center and Subaru of Muskegon's reading competition is now open. The event starts on Dec, 1 and is open for schools in Muskegon, Ottawa, Newaygo, Oceana and Mason counties.

The Battle of the Books is a fun and special way to get local kids excited about reading and promote community literacy.

Classrooms, kindergarten through sixth grade, can join the competition. For kindergarten through third grade, winners will be based on the amount of books read. For fourth grade through sixth grade, winner will be based on hours read.

The winners with the highest class average will receive $1,000 in new books and a pizza party courtesy of the dealership.

Teachers must register via email with Maria Secord, Community Relations Directors, at msecord@themyautogroup.com

They must include their full name, contact email, school name, class size, and grade.

The Battle of the Books run from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4.

