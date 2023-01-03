13 READS: Let It Snow reading program kicks off at KDL

Participants can read six books by March 31 to receive a Let It Snow 2023 ceramic mug and 10 books to enter a drawing to win an Amazon Kindle Scribe.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Cozy up for the winter and win prizes as you make your way through your favorite books—the Let It Snow Reading Program begins at all Kent District Library branches beginning Tuesday!

Participants have until March 31 to read six books on the KDL reading lists to win a Let It Snow 2023 ceramic mug. For the especially avid readers, completing 10 books by the deadline will put your name in a drawing to win a range of prizes, including an Amazon Kindle Scribe with a stylus.

Anyone ages 11 and up is invited to join.

The program has been a library favorite for years, and aims to encourage West Michiganders to read their way through the winter months. Library staff say 3,600 people participated in the 2022 program.

"There's no better time to cozy up with a good book than in the winter," said Hennie Vaandrager, Programming Manager at KDL. "Let It Snow offers you a chance to read in various genres, and you might just discover a new favorite book."

The reading lists include bestselling books in a variety of genres, ranging from romance to thrillers to fantasy. There are separate reading lists for teen participants.

Readers can track their progress both online and on a paper form that can be turned in at KDL branches.

You can find more information on the program, including the reading lists and a link to sign up, at the KDL website.

