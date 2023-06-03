13 READS: LMCU reading contest encouraging children to read 5 books this month

Between now and March 31, a child who reads five or more books, keeps track of them and turns their list into their local LMCU branch is entered to win $100.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Reading Month! Each year, educators encourage parents and caregivers to focus on making their children better readers.

As a part of that goal, Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) is offering a contest called the Reading Adventure Challenge to children 12 and under.

Between now and March 31, a child who reads five or more books, keeps track of them and turns their list into their local LMCU branch is entered to win $100.

A prize is given out at each branch, as well as to several participants who enter online.

The credit union says this kind of project is part of their mission as an organization.

"LMCU was started by a teacher, actually a Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher, and so education is truly important for us as an organization," said Matt Cook, Vice President of Community Relations. "And we believe that reading is the start of that, and obviously, is the building blocks for all children to be successful."

Cook said parents and caregivers are encouraged to read with their children even if it isn't a part of their program and participate in Reading Month in other ways.

"This is a good reminder of how important reading is. And so if people can read a book to the child that's closest to them, or maybe be able to donate some books, that's a great way to help as well," he said.

To learn more about the program or to enter online, click here. Entry forms can also be picked up at any LMCU branch. Winners will be drawn on April 14.

